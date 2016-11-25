Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 24.
--------------------
Thursday, Nov. 24 6th annual Summit County Thanks4Giving Charity All-Star Football Game - 6th annual Summit County Thanks4Giving Charity All-Star Football Game, featuring 90 of the best high school senior football players from Summit County. There is a canned food drive at the game for The Native American Culture Center in Tallmadge, and proceeds from the game are also donated
Location: Stow High School's Marhofer Field, 227 Grahamn Road Stow, OH http://old.akronschools.com/ https://twitter.com/akronschools
Contacts: Mark Williamson APS Chief Communications Officer [email protected] 1 330 761 2930
--------------------
Thursday, Nov. 24 Annual Columbus Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot - Annual Columbus Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot raising money for Easter Seals and the Make the First Five Count Program. Participants can either enter the 5 mile run or 2.5 mile 'Walk n' Talk'
Location: 1775 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbusturkeytrot.com/
Contacts: Columbus Turkey Trot 1 614 332 5205
--------------------
Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving - Thanksgiving Day * Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade held today * President Barack Obama celebrates Thanksgiving at the White House, with no public events * Presidential Proclamation encourages all Americans to join together in homes, places of worship, community centers, or 'any place of fellowship for friends and neighbors' to 'give thanks for all they have received in the past year, express appreciation to those whose lives enrich their own, and share their bounty with others'
Location: TBD
Contacts: White House press 1 202 456 2580
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 KeyCorp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help
Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season - Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season on the Friday after Thanksgiving, when retailers offer big savings to entice shoppers and supposedly haul themselves back 'in the black'. Many retailers open at midnight to take full advantage of the day
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 27 Gears of War Columbus Open - Major League Gaming hosts Gears of War Columbus Open, with more than 100 professional and amateur teams competing for a $300,000 prize pool
Location: Columbus https://www.majorleaguegaming.com/ https://twitter.com/mlg
Contacts: Jennifer Davis Greater Columbus Convention Center press [email protected] 1 614 827 2538
--------------------
Saturday, Nov. 26 11:00 AM Annual holiday parade in Akron - Welcome Santa Holiday Parade in Akron featuring marching bands, floats, costume characters, dance groups and area organizations. Parade ends with Santa's arrival in town
Location: Main St., Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov
Contacts: Stephanie York City of Akron Director of Communications [email protected] 1 330 375 2345 1 330 289 1467
--------------------
Saturday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Jan. 08 University of Dayton hosts annual exhibit of Nativities from around the world - 'At the Manger: World Nativity Traditions', annual University of Dayton exhibit of Nativities from around the world, this year focusing on Latin Nativities, or Nacimientos
Location: 300 College Park. Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton
Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton [email protected] 1 937 229 3256
_____
