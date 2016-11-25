US Air Force Museum to mark 75th anniversary of Japan raid





DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The national U.S. Air Force museum plans to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders' stunning attack on Japan with the only one of the 80 airmen who's still alive.



The museum near Dayton, Ohio, says 101-year-old retired Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole, of Comfort, Texas, plans to return for April 17-18 events expected to include B-25 bomber landings. The Dayton-area native will help pay tribute to retired Staff Sgt. David Thatcher, who died this year at age 94 in Missoula, Montana.



Thatcher joined Cole at the museum in 2015 to present the Raiders' Congressional Gold Medal for display.



They were the last of those who took off from an aircraft carrier for the raid that lifted U.S. spirits and forced the Japanese military to divert resources.