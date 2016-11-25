Prosecutors: US Capitol attack plotter kept trying to incite





CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities say an Ohio man who plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol during President Barack Obama's 2015 State of the Union address kept trying from behind bars to incite others to violence in support of the Islamic State.



Prosecutors describe 22-year-old Christopher Lee Cornell's "post-arrest conduct and misconduct" as unusual in a sentencing memorandum filed this week ahead of a Dec. 5 sentencing hearing. They want a judge to sentence him to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to three charges.



Cornell's attorneys will state their recommendations on sentencing later. Attorney Martin Pinales (PIN'-el-is) says the case is "much more complex" than the prosecution outlines.



The FBI arrested Cornell on Jan. 14, 2015, in a gun shop parking lot in suburban Cincinnati.