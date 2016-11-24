Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 23 8:30 AM Dayton City Commission meeting and work session on the 2017 Budget Presentation
Location: City Hall, 101 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 23 10:00 AM Cleveland Public Works Director Cox discusses the 2016-17 winter weather plan - Cleveland Public Works Director Michael Cox discusses the 2016-17 winter weather plan, a portion of the city's snow removal fleet is also on display
Location: Stamps Service Center, 4150 S Marginal Road, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us
Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 216 664 4011 Daniel Ball Office of the Mayor [email protected] 1 216 664 3691
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 23 3:00 PM Officials provide updates on Jerry Davis cocaine trafficking case - Akron Police Chief James Nice, representatives from State Highway Patrol, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office hold news conference to discuss developments in the case against Jerry Davis, the Summit County man arrested with large amounts of cocaine
Location: Akron Police Department, 217 S. High Street, Akron, OH Akron www.justice.gov https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept
Contacts: Mike Tobin DOJ 1 216 622 3651
--------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 23 Ohio man sentenced for terrorism - Sentencing for Munir Abdulkader - a West Chester Township, OH, man who pleaded guilty to plotting attacks against a member of the U.S. military and a local police station in support of the Islamic State group
Location: Rm 239, Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse, 100 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati
Contacts: Chambers of Judge Michael R. Barrett 1 513 564 7660
--------------------
Thursday, Nov. 24 6th annual Summit County Thanks4Giving Charity All-Star Football Game - 6th annual Summit County Thanks4Giving Charity All-Star Football Game, featuring 90 of the best high school senior football players from Summit County. There is a canned food drive at the game for The Native American Culture Center in Tallmadge, and proceeds from the game are also donated
Location: Stow High School's Marhofer Field, 227 Grahamn Road Stow, OH http://old.akronschools.com/ https://twitter.com/akronschools
Contacts: Mark Williamson APS Chief Communications Officer [email protected] 1 330 761 2930
--------------------
Thursday, Nov. 24 Annual Columbus Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot - Annual Columbus Thanksgiving day Turkey Trot raising money for Easter Seals and the Make the First Five Count Program. Participants can either enter the 5 mile run or 2.5 mile 'Walk n' Talk'
Location: 1775 W Lane Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbusturkeytrot.com/
Contacts: Columbus Turkey Trot 1 614 332 5205
--------------------
Thursday, Nov. 24 Thanksgiving - Thanksgiving Day * Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade held today * President Barack Obama celebrates Thanksgiving at the White House, with no public events * Presidential Proclamation encourages all Americans to join together in homes, places of worship, community centers, or 'any place of fellowship for friends and neighbors' to 'give thanks for all they have received in the past year, express appreciation to those whose lives enrich their own, and share their bounty with others'
Location: TBD
Contacts: White House press 1 202 456 2580
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 KeyCorp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help
Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season - Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season on the Friday after Thanksgiving, when retailers offer big savings to entice shoppers and supposedly haul themselves back 'in the black'. Many retailers open at midnight to take full advantage of the day
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 27 Gears of War Columbus Open - Major League Gaming hosts Gears of War Columbus Open, with more than 100 professional and amateur teams competing for a $300,000 prize pool
Location: Columbus https://www.majorleaguegaming.com/ https://twitter.com/mlg
Contacts: Jennifer Davis Greater Columbus Convention Center press [email protected] 1 614 827 2538
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio