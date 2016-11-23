AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 2:00 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
TOP STORIES:
ATTACK PLOT-SENTENCE
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to charges that he plotted attacks against a member of the U.S. military and a police station in support of the Islamic State group is sentenced to 20 years in prison. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 130 words to update from hearing, photo. UPCOMING: 450 words by 4 p.m.
— ATTACK PLOT-SENTENCE-THE LATEST.
CARGO PILOT STRIKE
WASHINGTON — The airline that ships packages for Amazon and DHL says it is seeking a court order to get striking pilots back to work as the busy holiday shipping season kicks off. A decision by a judge is expected Wednesday. SENT: 130 words, photo. UPCOMING: May be updated.
TEEN'S DEATH-BROTHER CHARGED
SPRINGFIELD — The case of a 16-year-old boy accused of killing his 14-year-old brother after an argument over Halloween candy is being moved from juvenile court to adult court. SENT: 240 words.
OVERTIME EXPANSION-LAWSUIT
LAS VEGAS — In a blow to the Obama administration's labor-law plans, a federal court has blocked the start of a rule that would have made an estimated 4 million more American workers eligible for overtime pay heading into the holiday season. By Michelle Rindels. SENT: 700 words, photos.
— DAD-OVERDOSE DEATH: Police in Cleveland say a 4-year-old found his father dead of a suspected overdose.
— SCHOOL EXPLOSIVE-TEEN CHARGED: An Akron teen who police say threw a lit firecracker hidden inside a glue stick at a teacher in retaliation for issuing him a suspension has been criminally charged.
— CLEVELAND POLICE SHOOT BOY: Family and supporters of Tamir Rice staged a sit-in outside Cleveland's First District Police Headquarters to mark the two-year anniversary of when the 12-year-old was fatally shot by an officer.
— COLLEGE-RACIST POSTERS: Administrators and students at Miami University have expressed concern after several white nationalist posters started appearing on the Oxford school's campus.
— BAR FIGHT-COVER-UP: A Cleveland police officer has pleaded not guilty to ordering a woman to delete cellphone video of a fight between a bar employee and a customer.
— OHIO RIVER-OIL SPILL: Federal authorities say a Duke Energy subsidiary has agreed to plead guilty to negligent discharge of fuel oil and pay a $1 million fine plus restitution for a 2014 spill into the Ohio River near Cincinnati.
— HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Ohioans traveling during Thanksgiving won't be lonely on the roads, as auto club AAA is predicting the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in the state since 2005.
— WEAPONS STOLEN: Police say seven firearms and other items were stolen from a Cleveland home whose residents describe themselves as "doomsday preppers" who prepare for the possibility of war.
— ROBBERY DEATH-SLAPPED GUN: Police in Cleveland say a convenience store employee was killed during a robbery when he tried to slap away a robber's gun and it fired, hitting him in the chest.
— SURVEILLANCE CAMERA REGISTRY: A new voluntary registry of video surveillance cameras in the county that includes Cleveland is intended to help solve and deter crime throughout that area.
— GIRL IN BASEMENT: An Ohio man who denied allegations of imprisoning and raping a teenage relative has changed attorneys again, and his newly appointed lawyer is one he previously fired.
— HONDA-NEW CRV: Honda says global mass production of the new version of its CR-V has begun in Ohio.
— WENDY'S PARKING LOT SHOOTING: A man has been killed and a 17-year-old wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a Columbus Wendy's.
— RIG COUNT: The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by five this week to 593.
