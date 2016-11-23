Hacker who brought attention to Ohio rape case pleads guilty





LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who aligned himself with the hacker group Anonymous has pleaded guilty to conspiring to hack an online account to draw attention to a 2012 high school rape case in Ohio.



A statement by U.S. Attorney Kerry B. Harvey said Deric Lostutter, who sought publicity under the online persona "KYAnonymous," entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Lexington to charges of illegally accessing a computer and lying to an FBI agent. Lostutter was to have faced trial next month.



Lostutter and another man acknowledged hacking a website dedicated to sports at Steubenville High School in Ohio. They posted a video showing a school student joking about the rape case.



Two of the school's football players were later convicted of raping a West Virginia girl at a party.