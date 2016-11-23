Ohio coroner: Signs of injuries, neglect in death of girl, 4





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a 4-year-old girl found dead in a home had suffered several blunt-force injuries and showed signs of neglect, and malnourishment.



Police in Toledo say 24-year-old Bridgett White has been charged with endangering children and is being held in jail after appearing in court Wednesday.



Police say White told them she grabbed the girl to punish her during a tantrum and then blacked out and couldn't remember what happened because she was using drugs.



Officers on Tuesday found Aaliyah Smith dead inside White's home. Court records don't indicate whether White has her own attorney.



The Blade newspaper reports White was the sole caregiver for the girl. A police spokesman says they believe the girl is a relative of White's boyfriend.