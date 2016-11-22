Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss police shooting case





CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor plans to discuss the case of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer whose trial ended in a hung jury on murder and voluntary manslaughter counts in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop.



Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) could say in Tuesday morning's news conference whether he will seek to try Ray Tensing again on the same charges, or pursue another strategy in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose.



A judge declared a mistrial Nov. 12 after jurors said they couldn't reach a verdict after deliberating some 25 hours.



Tensing's attorney, Stewart Mathews, has asked the judge to acquit Tensing. He said Monday he expects Deters to retry Tensing on the same charges, based on the prosecutor's public comments.