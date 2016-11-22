Posted on by

Charges dismissed against Ohio man in baby’s fatal shooting




CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped aggravated murder and other charges against a 19-year-old Cleveland man indicted in the fatal shooting of a 5-month-old girl as her mother drove to a store for birthday cake supplies.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County court records show Davon Holmes was released Friday after county prosecutors dismissed the charges against him in the October 2015 death of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield. The infant was struck by gunfire while riding in a car. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

A message was left Monday for Holmes' attorney.

Prosecutors didn't say in court documents why they dismissed the charges. A prosecutor's spokesman on Monday said only that the baby's slaying remains under investigation.

Holmes had been in jail since his November 2015 arrest and indictment in the baby's shooting death.
