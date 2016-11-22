Charges dismissed against Ohio man in baby’s fatal shooting





CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped aggravated murder charges against a 19-year-old Cleveland man indicted in the fatal shooting of a 5-month-old girl as her mother drove to a store for birthday cake supplies.



Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County court records show Davon Holmes was released Friday after county prosecutors dismissed the charges against him in Aavielle Wakefield's October 2015 death.



Prosecutors didn't say in court documents why they dismissed the charges. A prosecutor's spokesman on Monday said only that the baby's slaying remains under investigation. A message was left Monday for Holmes' attorney.



Holmes had been in jail since his November 2015 arrest and indictment in the baby's shooting death.



The infant was struck by gunfire while riding in a car. No one else in the vehicle was injured.