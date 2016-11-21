Tamir Rice’s mother remains frustrated 2 years after death





CLEVELAND (AP) — The mother of 12-year-old Tamir (tah-MEER') Rice says she's trying to find a path forward.



She spoke with The Associated Press last week, almost two years after a white Cleveland police officer killed the black boy with a pellet gun at a city recreation center.



Samaria Rice says she is working to create a foundation in Tamir's name to provide scholarships and mentor children. She says she is using a portion she's owed from a $6 million settlement of a lawsuit she filed against the city.



She also says she is angry and frustrated that the officers involved in Tamir's death haven't been held accountable. She says Tamir would still be alive if he had been white.



A city spokesman didn't respond to messages from the AP.