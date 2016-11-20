Museum gets charred helmet, jacket of late 9/11 firefighter





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A firefighters museum in northwest Ohio has received the charred helmet worn by a late firefighter who responded to the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks.



Rhonda Charles of Sylvania donated two helmets and a jacket that had been worn by her brother, Henry Plowman, to the Toledo Firefighters Museum.



The museum held an installation ceremony this past week.



Toledo fire officials say the 44-year-old Plowman was diagnosed with cancer, likely due to jet fuel exposure at the Pentagon. He died in January 2014.



Charles says two Toledo firefighters were killed around the time of Plowman's funeral. His name appears just above theirs on the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall in Colorado.



Charles says she hopes the donated equipment will encourage an appreciation for the service that firefighters provide.