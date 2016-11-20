Offender list in Ohio brings up questions about cost





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio lawmakers are looking at proposing legislation that would create an online registry tracking violent offenders after they're out of prison.



Only seven states maintain publicly accessible lists that keep tabs on violent offenders.



One of the main issues is where to draw the line.



Republican State Sen. Randy Gardner from northwestern Ohio says it's unlikely everyone with a felony would be on the list in Ohio.



But he also says it needs to cast a wide net to be effective.



The other big question is who will pay for and be in charge of keeping the registry updated.



The idea for a violent-offender registry gained traction after an ex-con was charged in the killing of a University of Toledo student last summer.