Jury recommends death penalty in Ohio triple slayings





CLEVELAND (AP) — The jury that convicted a young man of aggravated murder and other charges in a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop has recommended he receive the death penalty.



The jury delivered its recommendation Saturday to a judge that 21-year-old Douglas Shine Jr. be sentenced to death.



Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg has scheduled Shine's formal sentencing for Dec. 5.



Defense attorneys on Wednesday began laying out their case for why Shine should not die by lethal injection. The jury began deliberating Friday.



Shine was convicted Nov. 4 of opening fire inside a Warrensville Heights barber shop in 2015, killing the owner, an employee and a customer. The jury also convicted Shine of conspiring to kill a witness.