Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 19.
--------------------
Sunday, Nov. 20 Dayton Literary Peace Prize ceremony - 11th annual Dayton Literary Peace Prize Gala. The awards are inspired by the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords that ended the war in Bosnia and celebrate the power of literature to promote peace, nonviolent conflict resolution and global understanding. Winners are Susan Southard for 'Nagasaki' (Nonfiction) and Viet Thanh Nguyen for 'The Sympathizer' (Fiction)
Location: Performing Arts Center One West Second Street Dayton, OH Dayton http://daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/ https://twitter.com/DLPeacePrize
Contacts: Jenny Chang Patrick Kowalczyk PR [email protected] 1 212 627 8098
--------------------
Monday, Nov. 21 10:00 AM 2016 Ohio Holiday Spending Forecast released - 2016 Ohio Holiday Spending Forecast released by The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants' research arm, Focus on Ohio's Future, and the University of Cincinnati Economics Center, via digital news conference with University of Cincinnati Economics Center's Jennifer Shand, Ohio Council of Retail Merchants President and CEO Gordon Gough, and Focus on Ohio's Future Executive Director John McGough
Location: TBD www.ocrm.net
Contacts: Gene Pierce Pierce Communications [email protected] 1 614 395 6480
--------------------
Monday, Nov. 21 Health Care REIT, Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=92250&p=irol-IRHome
Contacts: Scott Estes Health Care REIT Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 247 2800
_____
