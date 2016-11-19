Ohio police say woman offered to have sex for $60 and nachos





YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are accusing a woman of selling sex for $60 and some nachos.



Officers near Youngstown say they arrested 36-year-old Crystal Hotlosz during an undercover operation Monday.



Beaver Township police say an officer texted the woman after seeing an online advertisement for sex services.



Officers say she first wanted $50 and some nachos and later upped her price to $60.



Police say that when the undercover officer later met the woman in the parking lot of a Mexican restaurant, she asked if he had the extra money and her nachos.



WKBN-TV in Youngstown (http://bit.ly/2f7SK0u ) reports Hotlosz has been charged with solicitation and possession of criminal tools.



A message seeking comment was left with her attorney on Friday.