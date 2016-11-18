Police: Suspect shot, hurt after firing at Cleveland officer





CLEVELAND (AP) — Police in Cleveland say officers exchanged gunfire with four men suspected of trespassing at an electric company facility, injuring one of the suspects.



Police say the suspects shot at the officers early Friday before the officers returned fire, hitting an 18-year-old in the shoulder.



Two other teens were arrested and police were looking for a fourth person who ran away.



None of the officers were injured.



The shooting happened at a FirstEnergy Corp. facility on Cleveland's east side.