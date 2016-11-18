Ohio mayors team up to lift interests of big cities, suburbs





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mayors from Ohio's 30 biggest cities and suburbs are forging an alliance to fight for more government investment in urban infrastructure and job creation.



They also want to dispel negative stereotypes about cities.



The bipartisan Ohio Mayors Alliance was announced Friday. Its representatives met this week with legislative leaders, Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sikz) staff.



Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says work began last year on the coalition. She says the decision follows years of living without a comprehensive urban agenda while enduring steady cuts to the state local-government fund.



Cincinnati's Republican Mayor John Cranley says mayors want to correct the mistaken impression at the Statehouse that cities cost taxpayers money.



He says Ohio's 11 largest metropolitan areas create 84 percent of Ohio jobs.