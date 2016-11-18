OH Lottery





CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:







09-12-19-22-33, Lucky Ball: 16



(nine, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)







Estimated jackpot: $82 million







6-1-1



(six, one, one)







2-4-4



(two, four, four)







5-8-4-0



(five, eight, four, zero)







2-3-7-0



(two, three, seven, zero)







7-0-9-5-3



(seven, zero, nine, five, three)







3-4-9-3-1



(three, four, nine, three, one)







Estimated jackpot: $320 million







07-12-17-22-35



(seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-five)



Estimated jackpot: $110,000