Ohio mayors team up to lift interests of big cities, suburbs





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bipartisan group of mayors is banding together in Ohio to boost the influence of some of the state's largest communities with state and federal policymakers.



Details on the formation of the Ohio Mayors Alliance are set for release Friday.



The coalition so far includes 16 municipalities, including the cities of Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo and Youngstown and the suburbs of Parma, Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) Falls and Dublin.



A spokeswoman says the idea was in the works before the election of Republican President-elect Donald Trump. But its cooperative message falls in line with statements by U.S. mayors since last week's election pledging to protect residents' interests during Trump's presidency.



The Ohio effort will focus on collaboration, improving advocacy and working together with other levels of government.