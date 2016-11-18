Ohio due to release unemployment, jobs data for October





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest update on Ohio's unemployment rate and other jobs data is due from state officials.



The report expected Friday from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will show the unemployment rate for October. It also will show job gains and losses in various sectors, such as manufacturing, construction and health care.



Ohio's unemployment rate rose to 4.8 percent in September, compared with 4.7 percent in August. The September rate also was up slightly from 4.6 percent a year earlier.



The U.S. unemployment rate in September was 5 percent.