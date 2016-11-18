$1M bond for woman charged in ex-husband’s fatal shooting





LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Bond for a woman who authorities say called 911 to report fatally shooting her ex-husband in southwestern Ohio has been set at $1 million.



Bond was set this week for 35-year-old Mercedes Robb. Court records show the Warren County woman is charged with aggravated murder and murder in Jason Robb's Nov. 3 death. Authorities say she told the 911 dispatcher that she shot her ex-husband and he wasn't breathing.



Robb's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.



Authorities say the Lebanon man was dead in his ex-wife's front yard in Turtlecreek Township when deputies arrived. They say Jason Robb was there to pick up the couple's two children and was shot multiple times with a small-caliber pistol.



Deputies say the couple may have been engaged in a custody dispute.