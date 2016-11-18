High school rock orchestra meets Trans-Siberian Orchestra





YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Students in a high school orchestra in northeast Ohio had an opportunity to meet members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the rock group that inspired the school band's formation.



The Vindicator reports (http://bit.ly/2gnd1Fw ) the Boardman High School Rock Orchestra met with members of the professional band on Wednesday at the Youngstown school.



The students greeted them with a rendition of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's version of Beethoven's 5th Symphony.



Reese Maslen, a guitarist in the school orchestra, said he was star struck by the experience of meeting members of a band he's known about since elementary school.



Joel Hoekstra, a Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist, told the students to expect a path in the music business that isn't "A to Z." Hoekstra says it's a lot of hard work with various jobs and obstacles.



