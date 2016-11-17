BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.
___
FBN--BROWNS-GRIFFIN
BEREA — Robert Griffin III's next comeback isn't quite ready to begin. Cleveland's quarterback, who broke a bone in his left shoulder while making his debut with the Browns in the season opener, has been cleared for non-contact drills and could play again this season. By Tom Withers. SENT: 350 words. UPCOMING: Developing.
FBN--BENGALS-NO OFFENSE
CINCINNATI — Even with Tyler Eifert back in form, the Bengals can't make the big plays, not enough to win games anyway. It's one of the most puzzling parts of a season slipping away. By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m.
FBN--BILLS-SHUFFLING DEFENSE
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A combination of injuries and an uptick in giving up big plays has Bills coach Rex Ryan shuffling his defense coming out of the team's bye week off as Buffalo (4-5) prepares to travel to play Cincinnati (3-5-1) on Sunday. By John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m.
BKN--CAVALIERS-PACERS
INDIANAPOLIS — LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers make their first trip to Indianapolis this season to take on the revamped Pacers. Indiana is 5-1 at home this season and will be looking for its biggest win of the season so far. UPCOMING: 650 words, with photos. Game time is 7 p.m.
BBO--CY YOUNG AWARDS
NEW YORK — Tight races are expected for the Cy Young awards, with Corey Kluber, Justin Verlander and Rick Porcello up for the AL honor and Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Max Scherzer competing in the NL. The winners are announced starting at 6:15 p.m. By Ben Walker. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 10 p.m.
BKW--T25-CLEVELAND STATE-OHIO STATE
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cleveland State visits No. 7 Ohio State. By Craig Merz. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time is 6 p.m.