Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Wednesday, Nov. 16 9:00 AM Heritage Foundation releases annual 'Index of U.S. Military Strength' - Heritage Foundation releases its '2017 Index of U.S. Military Strength' - its third annual assessment of the ability of the U.S. Armed Forces to provide for the common defense. Republican Rep. Michael Turner keynotes, Index editor Dakota Wood provides overview, and other speakers include Dr James Przystup (National Defense University), Dr Jerry Hendrix (Center for a New American Security), Dr David Johnson (Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments), and James Phillips, Walter Lohman, JV Venable, and Michaela Dodge (all Heritage Foundation)
Location: Heritage Foundation, 214 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC www.heritage.org https://twitter.com/Heritage
Contacts: Heritage Foundation media [email protected] 1 202 675 1761
Wednesday, Nov. 16 10:00 AM Ohio Waterways Safety Council quarterly meeting
Location: ODNR, 2045 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH Columbus http://ohiodnr.gov/
Contacts: Matt Eiselstein Ohio Department of Natural Resources [email protected] 1 614 265 6860
Wednesday, Nov. 16 10:00 AM Ohio Casino Control Commission meeting
Location: 30 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/
Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529
Wednesday, Nov. 16 10:00 AM Ohio AG DeWine makes announcement on Cuyahoga County sexual assault kit testing - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announces details of a 'major milestone' regarding the DNA analysis of thousands of sexual assault kits submitted by law enforcement agencies in Cuyahoga County to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for forensic testing. AG DeWine is joined at press conference by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office Special Investigations Division Chief Rick Bell, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center President & CEO Sondra Miller, and Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence Executive Director Katie Hanna
Location: OPOTA Auditorium, 4055 Highlander Parkway, Richfield, OH http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG
Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840
Wednesday, Nov. 16 10:00 AM Ohio eSchool Families & Friends Coalition and OAPCS hold Online Learning Day 2016 - Ohio eSchool Families & Friends Coalition and the Ohio Alliance for Public Charter Schools (OAPCS) hold Online Learning Day 2016, with activities including coloring handouts for legislators, writing letters for legislators, meeting with legislators and educational activities designed by eSchool teachers from several different schools.
Location: Ohio Statehouse. 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohioeschoolcoalition.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioeSchools
Contacts: Sheryl Stecker Ohio eSchools Coalition 1 614 464 7398
Wednesday, Nov. 16 11:00 AM Ohio Citizen Action climate action rally - Ohio Citizen Action climate action rally and workshop, including a photo collage of hundreds of people demonstrating their support for energy policies that protect air, water and public health * Following the rally, grassroots organizers deliver over 20,000 statements of support and hundreds of personal letters from Ohioans to the governor's office, urging him to reinstate Ohio's renewable energy and energy efficiency standards
Location: North Plaza, Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, OH Columbus ohiocitizen.org https://twitter.com/OhioCitizenAct
Contacts: Shannon Adams Ohio Citizen Action [email protected] 1 216 861 5200 x 310
Wednesday, Nov. 16 11:00 AM Ohio Rail Development Commission meeting
Location: Ohio Department of Transportation, 1980 W. Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.rail.ohio.gov
Contacts: Julianne Kaercher Ohio Rail Development Commission 1 614 728 9497
Wednesday, Nov. 16 12:00 PM Conversations with Conservatives event - Conversations with Conservatives session, with Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert and Matt Salmon meeting with traditional press and bloggers to discuss issues of the day * Chaired by Reps. Raul Labrador, Tim Huelskamp, and Jim Jordan
Location: Rm 340, Cannon House Office Bldg, Washington, DC http://jordan.house.gov/ https://twitter.com/conversations #CWC114
Contacts: Darin Miller Rep. Jim Jordan Press Secretary [email protected] Dan Popkey Office of Rep. Labrador [email protected] 1 202 800 1565 Jon Meadows Office of Rep. Huelskamp [email protected] 1 202 225 2715
Wednesday, Nov. 16 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks on trade priorities under a Trump administration - Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown outlines his priorities for U.S. trade policy under President-elect Donald Trump's administration via news conference call. Afterwards, he releases a letter to President-elect Trump outlining ways he can 'make good on his campaign promises to make U.S. trade policy work for Ohioans and protect American jobs'
Location: TBD brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown
Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978
Call 202-224-3978 to RSVP and receive call-in information
Wednesday, Nov. 16 12:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call - Republican Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call with Ohio reporters, focusing on recent legislative developments and providing reporters with an opportunity to ask him about the news of the day
Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman
Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press [email protected] 1 202 224 5190
To participate, please send an email to [email protected] for call-in information
Wednesday, Nov. 16 1:00 PM Ohio Venture Capital Authority meeting
Location: Vern Riffe Building, 77 South High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
Wednesday, Nov. 16 6:00 PM Columbus Charter Review Committee meeting, covering district representation around the nation and locally
Location: Barnett Community Recreation Center, 1184 Barnett Rd., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
Wednesday, Nov. 16 - Tuesday, Nov. 22 U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom in Ohio on U.S. college tour - U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Amb. David Saperstein visits Ohio as part of travel to colleges and universities across the U.S., to engage in a series of discussions with students, scholars, and religious leaders on U.S. efforts to promote international religious freedom around the globe
Location: Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.state.gov https://twitter.com/StateDept
Contacts: State Department Office of Press Relations 1 202 647 2492
Wednesday, Nov. 16 Sherwin-Williams: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams
Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244
Wednesday, Nov. 16 Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc
Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319
Wednesday, Nov. 16 L Brands Inc: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
Wednesday, Nov. 16 October Results
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165
Thursday, Nov. 17 6:45 AM Pri-Med Regional Conference
Location: FirstMerit Convention Center of Cleveland, 44114, 300 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.pri-med.com https://twitter.com/PriMed_Alerts
Contacts: Pri-Med Support [email protected] 1 877 477 4633
Thursday, Nov. 17 8:30 AM JM Smucker Co: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Mark R. Belgya J. M. Smucker CFO 1 330 682 3000
Thursday, Nov. 17 9:00 AM L Brands Inc: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
Thursday, Nov. 17 9:00 AM Heritage Foundation annual Antipoverty Forum - Heritage Foundation 2016 Antipoverty Forum - an 'annual gathering of policy leaders and expert practitioners seeking to help more Americans overcome poverty and social breakdown through effective principles in action'. Speakers include Republicans Sens. James Lankford, Dan Sullivan (invited), and Mike Lee and Reps. Dave Brat, Jim Jordan, and Mike Kelly, Wisconsin Secretary of Children and Families Eloise Anderson, former Sen. Jim Talent, and Kansas Department for Children and Families Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs Andrew Wiens
Location: Columbus Club, Union Station, Washington, DC www.heritage.org https://twitter.com/Heritage
Contacts: Heritage Foundation media [email protected] 1 202 675 1761
Thursday, Nov. 17 10:00 AM Ohio Local Government Innovation Council meeting
Location: Vern Riffe Building, 77 South High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
Thursday, Nov. 17 7:30 PM Environment Ohio forum on local climate action - Environment Ohio forum on local climate action, to highlight 'the urgent need to rapidly shift from dirty to clean energy sources', and discuss what actions are being taken in Columbus and can be taken in Ohio going into the next 10 years. Speakers include City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown, Third Sun Solar Director of Growth Michael Smucker, and Columbus GreenSpot Coordinator David Celebrezze
Location: Brothers Drake Meadery, 26 E 5th Ave., Columbus, OH http://www.environmentohio.org/ https://twitter.com/EnvironmentOH
Contacts: Sam Gerard Environment Ohio [email protected] 1 614 460 8732
Thursday, Nov. 17 JM Smucker Co: Q2 2017 Results
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Mark R. Belgya J. M. Smucker CFO 1 330 682 3000
Friday, Nov. 18 8:30 AM Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie
Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications [email protected] 1 614 283 6751
Friday, Nov. 18 P&G Analyst Meeting / Webcast
Location: Cincinnati, OH http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Chelune P&G Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
Friday, Nov. 18 Abercrombie & Fitch: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.abercrombie.co.uk/anf/lifestyles/html/investorrelations.html https://twitter.com/Abercrombie
Contacts: Thomas D. Lennox Abercrombie & Fitch corporate communications [email protected] 1 614 283 6751
