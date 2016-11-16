Man admits abducting 6-year-old from bed, raping her in yard





ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A man who broke into a 6-year-old girl's Ohio home, grabbed her from her bed and raped her in the backyard has pleaded guilty.



The Mansfield News Journal reports (http://ohne.ws/2eC84Hz ) 26-year-old Brock Martin pleaded guilty Monday to rape, kidnapping and other charges in a plea deal with Ashland County prosecutors.



Authorities say someone in the house saw Martin assaulting the girl in August 2015 and chased him a short distance before asking a neighbor to call 911. Officers used a police dog to find Martin and arrest him.



Martin told authorities he also broke into a home in 2013 and assaulted two 13-year-old girls during a sleepover. Prosecutors say he didn't know any of the victims and chose them at random.



Martin's attorney didn't return a call seeking comment.