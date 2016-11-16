GOP-led Ohio Senate picks leadership team for next session





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Majority Republicans in the Ohio Senate have elected their first president from Medina (meh-DY'-nuh) County since the Civil War.



Sen. Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf) tops a leadership team elected unanimously Tuesday. It's rounded out by Sens. Bob Peterson of Washington Court House as president pro tempore, Randy Gardner of Bowling Green as majority floor leader and Gayle Manning of North Ridgeville. Manning is returning as majority whip.



They take over Jan. 4.



Obhof replaces Keith Faber, of Celina (suh-LY'-nuh), who is returning to the Ohio House after facing term limits. Obhof was appointed to the Senate in 2011, then elected twice in 2012 and this year. He's served in Senate leadership since 2013.



Medina County's last resident to lead the Ohio Senate was Samuel Humphreyville, who took the helm in 1864.