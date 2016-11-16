AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.
Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
___
UPCOMING WEDNESDAY:
BARBERSHOP SLAYINGS-OHIO
CLEVELAND — The jury that convicted a 21-year-old man of aggravated murder charges for a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop hears arguments and evidence about whether he should receive the death penalty. UPCOMING: 130 words by 3 a.m., followed by 250 words developing from hearing scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
___
TOP STORIES:
GRADUATION RULES-NEW TESTING
COLUMBUS — Public school officials from around Ohio are raising concerns that a large number of high schoolers are in jeopardy of not graduating as expected next year because of new requirements. SENT: 430 words.
MED--CHOLESTEROL DRUGS
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, a new drug given along with a cholesterol-lowering statin medicine has proved able to shrink plaque that is clogging arteries, potentially giving a way to undo some of the damage of heart disease. By Marilyn By Marchione. SENT: 650 words.
CONGRESS-NFL
WASHINGTON — A group of NFL players is on Capitol Hill to discuss ways to improve relations between police and the communities that they serve. By Richard Lardner. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: Will be updated from meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST.
SMOKING BAN-DECADE LATER
COLUMBUS — State officials are calling Ohio's smoke-free workplace program a success a decade after voters approved a ballot measure barring smoking inside some indoor establishments. SENT: 350 words.
AP APPOINTMENT-GOODMAN
MEXICO CITY — Joshua Goodman, a cross-format journalist and news manager who has reported from more than a dozen countries for The Associated Press, has been named news director for the Andes. SENT: 250 words, photos.
IN BRIEF:
— INFANT DECAPITATED-MOTHER CHARGED: A woman accused of stabbing and decapitating her 3-month-old daughter has rejected a plea deal as she pursues an insanity defense ahead of trial in Cincinnati.
— OSU STUDENT-ANTI-TRUMP RALLY: Police say an Ohio State University student shoved a man down a flight of stairs during an anti-Donald Trump rally on the Columbus campus.
— OIL PIPELINE-PROTEST-OHIO: Columbus police report an activist in a small group protesting construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline blocked traffic by handcuffing himself under a vehicle at a downtown intersection in the central Ohio city.
— GIRL ABDUCTED FROM HOME: A man has pleaded guilty to abducting and raping a 6-year-old girl in northern Ohio.
— BURNING BODY NEAR CHURCH: Authorities in Zanesville say a homeless man who was killed and then set on fire died of blunt force trauma, and it's under investigation as a homicide.
— BARN FIRE-CHICKENS: More than 22,000 chickens are dead after a fire at a barn near Ashland.
— FIREFIGHTER SHOT: Authorities say a man charged in a murder-for-hire plot against a veteran Cleveland firefighter has agreed to 28 years in prison in a deal that requires him to testify against alleged co-conspirators.
— FALSE ACCIDENT REPORT-ATTORNEY: An attorney who falsely blamed a non-existent black man for a car accident to avoid facing drunken driving charges has been sentenced to 10 days in jail.
— XGR--SENATE LEADERSHIP: Majority Republicans in the Ohio Senate have elected their first president from Medina (meh-DY'-nuh) County since the Civil War.
— CAR CHASE DEATH: One person has died after a car chase involving gunfire ended in a crash near Columbus.
— TOBACCO SALES-COLUMBUS: Columbus is considering a ban on the sale of tobacco products to any individuals younger than the age of 21.
— POLICE DASHCAMS-CLEVELAND: A $500,000 grant from the outgoing Cuyahoga County prosecutor will help fund dashboard-mounted camera systems for every front-line police cruiser in Cleveland.
— TERM LIMITS-OHIO-BALLOT: The Ohio Ballot Board says a proposed constitutional amendment to impose term limits on state Supreme Court justices and remove special legal protections provided to state lawmakers and their staffs would be two separate ballot issues.
— MEDICAID DIRECTOR-OHIO: The governor says he's appointing a former state lawmaker from northwest Ohio to replace the state's Medicaid director, who is leaving that role for the private sector.
— LAKE ERIE-WIND FARM: County leaders in Cleveland are considering a 10-year power-purchase deal that includes buying power from a yet-to-be-built wind farm in Lake Erie.
— DEFRAUDING NFL PLAYERS-HORSE RACING: An Ohio man has been sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bilking four NFL players out of more than $350,000.
___
If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click "All" or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.