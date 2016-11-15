Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:



02-04-12-34-38-45, Kicker: 9-5-1-9-7-0

(two, four, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-five; Kicker: nine, five, one, nine, seven, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $5 million



21-27-37-47-48, Lucky Ball: 13

(twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)



Estimated jackpot: $73 million



8-4-2

(eight, four, two)



6-5-4

(six, five, four)



2-4-3-6

(two, four, three, six)



9-9-0-5

(nine, nine, zero, five)



5-2-7-9-1

(five, two, seven, nine, one)



6-7-2-1-2

(six, seven, two, one, two)



Estimated jackpot: $293 million



03-12-14-15-23

(three, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000
