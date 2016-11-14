Ohio inmate seeks to stop January execution date





An Ohio death row inmate is seeking to stop his scheduled January execution.



Ronald Phillips has asked a federal court to delay the execution so there is more time to hear his challenge to Ohio's new three-drug method to carry out death sentences.



The state in October announced plans to use the new drug combination for at least three executions.



Ohio hasn't carried out any executions since January 2014, when an inmate repeatedly gasped and snorted during a procedure using a never-before-tried drug combo.



Phillips is scheduled to be executed on Jan. 12 for the rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993.



His latest challenge was filed late last week. It says the delay is needed to make sure he can pursue his claims.