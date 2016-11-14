BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.
FBN--BENGALS-GIANTS
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants will try to post four straight wins for the first time since 2013 when they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals. By Tom Canavan. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game time 8:30 p.m.
FBN--BILLS RETURN
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills (4-5) return to practice following a bye week off and three consecutive losses in preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. UPCOMING: 550 words by 6 p.m.
FBC--T25-OHIO STATE-MEYER
COLUMBUS — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer looks back at the Maryland game and ahead to another road contest, this time with Michigan State. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 500 words by 5 p.m., photo.
FBC--T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL
Duke holds onto its comfortable lead in The Associated Press college basketball poll, while Cincinnati and California are newcomers in the first regular-season poll. By Jim O'Connell. SENT: 230 words, photo.
BKC--NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL-OHIO STATE
COLUMBUS — Ohio State entertains North Carolina Central in its home opener. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 9 p.m.
BKW--T25-SOUTH CAROLINA-OHIO STATE
COLUMBUS — No. 7 Ohio State plays No. 4 South Carolina in an early season matchup of two of the nation's best teams. By Craig Merz. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time 6 p.m.
ALSO:
— HKN--BLUE JACKETS-JOHNSON'S BANKRUPTCY: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson will turn over most of his $5 million annual salary over two seasons as he takes steps to settle a financial crisis that led him to bankruptcy court after he entrusted his financial affairs to his parents.