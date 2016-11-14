ACLU asks school to stop discipline over racist online posts





SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A civil rights organization is asking a northeast Ohio high school to rescind its discipline against a student who reposted a schoolmate's derogatory comments about blacks on social media to draw attention to what she said were racist remarks.



The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said Monday it had asked Shaker Heights school officials to cancel a one-day, in-school suspension Tuesday against one of two teenage girls accused of being disruptive for reposting the schoolmate's comments. The other teen served her suspension last week.



The Shaker Heights schools superintendent posted on the district's website that the situation has been addressed but wouldn't comment further on student discipline.



The ACLU says the comments were reposted away from school and the teens are entitled to First Amendment rights of free speech.