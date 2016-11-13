The Latest: Protests continue in Philadelphia, LA, more





NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on nationwide protests against President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):



6:10 p.m.



Immigrants and their advocates are continuing to march in Manhattan to protest Donald Trump's presidential election win.



Organizers say they're speaking out against Trump's support of deportation and other measures.



Demonstrations throughout the country — and the world — entered a fifth day Sunday.



Several hundred protesters in Philadelphia were marching downtown, some carrying signs that read "Donald Trump has got to go!"



A few hundred people gathered outside CNN's Los Angeles headquarters in a peaceful protest.



In San Francisco, hundreds marched from Golden Gate Park to Ocean Beach chanting "Love trumps hate!"



Demonstrations in other cities such as St. Louis, Denver, Chicago and more were planned.



Seventy-one people were arrested in Portland, Oregon, late Saturday and early Sunday during anti-Trump protests downtown. Authorities said protesters failed to obey orders.



___



3:30 p.m.



Throngs of people supporting immigrant rights are marching in Manhattan to protest against Donald Trump's presidential win.



Demonstrators are holding signs in English and Spanish, saying things like "Hate won't make us great." They're chanting, "We are here to stay."



Organizers say they're speaking out against Trump's support of deportation and other measures.



Other protests are expected Sunday in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver and other cities. They're following days of demonstrations across the country.



Mostly, the demonstrations were peaceful. However, in Portland, Oregon, a man was shot and wounded Saturday morning during a confrontation. Police arrested two teenagers.



Los Angeles police arrested five people downtown during an anti-Trump protest that wound down early Sunday. An estimated 8,000 had marched.



___



1:58 p.m.



Immigrants and their advocates are taking to the streets of New York City to add their voices to those who have been marching and protesting Donald Trump's presidential win.



Organizers say the protest scheduled for Sunday mid-afternoon in Manhattan is about speaking out against Trump's support of deportation and other measures.



It's the latest in days of demonstrations across the country. Other protests are expected Sunday in San Francisco and Philadelphia.



On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in big cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as in smaller places like Worcester, Massachusetts, and Iowa City, Iowa.



In Los Angeles, an estimated 8,000 people marched Saturday to condemn what they saw as Trump's hate speech about Muslims, pledge to deport people in the country illegally and crude comments about women.