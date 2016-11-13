Anti-Trump protests continue in New York, LA, Philadelphia





NEW YORK (AP) — Immigrants, their advocates and others opposing a Donald Trump presidency continued to protest Sunday, speaking out against the president-elect's support of deportation and other measures.



Organizers in Manhattan carried signs in English and Spanish saying things like "Hate won't make us great," and chanted, "We are here to stay."



More than 1,000 people joined the march that started mid-afternoon and extended into the evening.



It was the latest in days of demonstrations across the country, and even throughout the world. Protests were held Sunday in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and more cities.



Several hundred protesters Sunday marched around Philadelphia's City Hall and then down Market Street to Independence Mall, carrying signs and chanting "Donald Trump has got to go!" and "This is what democracy looks like."



In Los Angeles, a few hundred people gathered outside CNN's Los Angeles headquarters, and in San Francisco, hundreds of people, including many families with children, marched from Golden Gate Park to Ocean Beach chanting "Love trumps hate!" On Saturday, an estimated 8,000 marched through downtown.



In Oregon, police said they arrested 71 people late Saturday and early Sunday during anti-Trump protests downtown.



The Portland Police Bureau said most protesters were cited for disorderly conduct and failing to obey an officer.



Demonstrations also took place internationally. On Saturday, a group of Mexicans at statue representing independence in Mexico City expressed their concerns about a possible wave of deportations. One school teacher said it would add to the "unrest" that's already in Mexico. About 300 people protested Trump's election as the next American president outside the U.S. Embassy near the landmark Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.



Mostly, the demonstrations were peaceful. However, in Portland, Oregon, a man was shot and wounded Saturday morning during a confrontation. Police arrested two teenagers in the shooting.



___



This story has been corrected to show Los Angeles police arrested five people downtown, not by the Walk of Fame.