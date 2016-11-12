Anti-Trump protesters his streets in Cincinnati, Toledo





Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters in Cincinnati and Toledo are among the thousands who've been marching to show their frustration with the outcome of Tuesday's presidential election.



About 100 people marched through downtown Toledo Saturday afternoon while earlier in the day several hundred people came out in Cincinnati.



Twenty-eight-year-old Mara Dixon was in Cincinnati and says her generation is scared and surprised that Donald Trump was elected president.



She says she had a lot of gay friends and a lot of first-generation American friends and is worried about their future under a Trump administration.



Many of the anti-Trump protesters in Cincinnati ended up joining with another group protesting a mistrial declared Saturday in the case against a white former police officer charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.