Ohio jury to resume deliberations in police shooting trial





CINCINNATI (AP) — A jury is set to resume deliberations in the murder trial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man near the University of Cincinnati.



Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan plans to reconvene the panel Saturday for its fourth day of consideration.



Jurors appeared to struggle Friday, telling Shanahan around noon that they couldn't reach a decision on murder or voluntary manslaughter charges against Ray Tensing, who was fired from his job after the shooting.



Later Friday Shanahan deflected a jury question related to conditions under which victim Sam DuBose could have been considered to be evading arrest.



The judge told the jury both times to keep working, saying they had all the information they needed to reach a verdict.