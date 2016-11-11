AP-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.
___
BKN--CAVALIERS-WIZARDS
WASHINGTON — A day after making their NBA champion's visit to the White House, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face John Wall and the struggling Washington Wizards. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Starts at 7 p.m.
BKC--T25-LEHIGH-XAVIER
CINCINNATI — No. 7 Xavier opens with its highest preseason ranking, facing Lehigh at the Cintas Center. By Joe Kay .UPCOMING: Game starts at 7 p.m.
BKC--OHIO STATE-NAVY
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ohio State takes on Navy in the second game of the Veterans Classic, an annual season-opening event at the Naval Academy. UPCOMING: 550 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.
SOC--WCUP-MEXICO-US
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After beating Mexico 2-0 in four straight home World Cup qualifiers, the U.S. opens the North and Central American and Caribbean region's finale round against El Tri. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 8:01 p.
FBC--T25--OHIO STATE-MARYLAND
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 6 Ohio State is finally looking like a contender for the national championship. They intend to sustain the momentum Saturday at Maryland. By David Ginsburg. UPCOMING: 740 words, photos.
BKW--T25-DUQUESNE-OHIO STATE
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duquesne visits Ohio State in the season opener for both teams. By Craig Merz. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time is noon.