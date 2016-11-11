Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Nov. 11.
Friday, Nov. 11 9:00 AM University of Toledo's annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and Resource Fair - University of Toledo's annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and Resource Fair, with keynote speaker Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp
Location: Savage Arena, 2025 Douglas Rd, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410
Friday, Nov. 11 11:00 AM Cleveland Veterans Day recognition ceremony and parade - Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson participates in Veterans Day recognition ceremony and parade to honor and remember all those who have served in the armed forces. Ceremony takes place inside the rotunda at City Hall (11:00 AM EST), before the parade begins outside (12:45 PM EST) * In addition to these events, the facade of Cleveland City Hall is lit up with green lights to show recognition and support for Cleveland-area veterans
Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us
Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 216 664 4011 Daniel Ball Office of the Mayor [email protected] 1 216 664 3691
To enter City Hall, you must bring a valid photo ID
Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day - Veterans Day * Presidential Proclamation encourages Americans to recognize the valor and sacrifice of veterans through appropriate public ceremonies and private prayers and by observing two minutes of silence, calls on officials to display the U.S. flag and to participate in patriotic activities in their communities, and calls on Americans - including civic and fraternal organizations, places of worship, schools, and communities - to support the day with commemorative expressions and programs * President Barack Obama hosts breakfast at the White House to honor vets and their families, then visits Arlington National Cemetery to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and deliver remarks
Location: Arlington
Contacts: TBD
Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13 Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market - Annual Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market for gift and home holiday decorating items
Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/
Contacts: Chip Hart Hart Productions [email protected] 1 877 704 8190
Friday, Nov. 11 FIFA World Cup soccer qualifying games, including U.S. vs. Mexico - 2018 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Preliminary Competition qualifying games, including U.S. vs. Mexico at the MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, OH * Other games today: Honduras vs. Panama and Trinidad and Tobago vs. Costa Rica * Marks first games in Round 5 (aka The Hexagonal, or 'the Hex') of the qualifying tournament, with just six teams remaining from the 35 that entered qualification seeking the three-and-a-half berths at the 2018 tournament in Russia (three guaranteed places plus a two-game playoff against a team from the Asian Zone)
Location: Columbus http://www.fifa.com/ https://twitter.com/FIFAcom
Contacts: FIFA press [email protected] +41 43 222 7272
Saturday, Nov. 12 2:00 PM PACT host 'Kick-Off to the Cook-Off' 2016 - Polish-American Community of Toledo host 'Kick-Off to the Cook-Off', a special kielbasa dinner, featuring the top three winners from the previous Kielbasa Cook-Off held 23 Apr. PACT also provide details on the upcoming Sixth Kielbasa Cook-Off in April 2017
Location: Christian Life Center, Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH Sylvania http://www.polishcommunity.org/
Contacts: Jack Sparagowski PACT 1 419 356 1811
Saturday, Nov. 12 6:00 PM Ohio Environmental Council's Annual Meeting and Green Gala 2016
Location: COSI, 333 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.theOEC.org https://twitter.com/OhioEnviro
Contacts: Ohio Environmental Council [email protected]
Saturday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 13 Columbus International Festival - Columbus International Festival, 61st annual event featuring live entertainment and fashion shows, ethnic foods and cooking demonstrations, an international shopping bazaar, a Parade of Nations and a U.S. Naturalization Oath Ceremony
Location: Ohio Expo Celeste Center, Columbus, OH Columbus www.CIFOhio.org
Contacts: Columbus International Fair [email protected] 1 614 735 2848
Sunday, Nov. 13 - Wednesday, Nov. 16 OSBA 61st Annual Capital Conference and Trade Show - Ohio School Boards Association 61st Annual Capital Conference and Trade Show, with keynote speakers actor and activist Ernie Hudson, actor Steven Michael Quezada, and author Leeza Gibbons
Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohioschoolboards.org https://twitter.com/ohschoolboards
Contacts: OSBA 1 614 540 4000
