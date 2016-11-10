Local veteran services agency ex-chief gets prison for theft





CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former veterans services director accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her county agency in Ohio has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges including theft in office.



Prosecutors say Rebecca Lee was ordered to pay over $19,000 in restitution to the Pickaway County Veterans' Service Commission.



The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ffUqc6 ) reports the 52-year-old Lee spoke briefly in court Wednesday to deny allegations that she had an attitude of entitlement and said she's been humbled.



Besides the financial matters, Lee was accused of stealing an historic World War II flag donated by a local veteran who'd been imprisoned a prisoner at a camp in Poland. The flag featuring a swastika was signed by other soldiers after their liberation.



Authorities suspect Lee sold the flag. It's still missing.



