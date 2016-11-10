Ohio leaders to discuss priorities at postelection forum





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials, political leaders and others are slated to appear at a postelection forum in Ohio.



Topics at the conference in downtown Columbus are expected to include higher education, health care, the state's next two-year budget, and perspective on Tuesday's election in the presidential battleground state.



Panelists scheduled to appear at the forum Thursday include the chairmen of the state's Republican and Democratic parties, Ohio's budget director and the leaders of the Senate and House.



Ohio lawmakers are planning to return to the Statehouse next week to begin wrapping up their work for the legislative session.



Majority Republicans added to their ranks in each chamber after this year's election.