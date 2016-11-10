Ohio troopers seize marijuana valued at $596,000 in NW Ohio





PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says troopers seized 263 pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $596,000 after a traffic stop in northwest Ohio's Wood County.



The agency says the drugs were found after troopers stopped a rented SUV for a lane violation on Interstate 80 in Perrysburg Township on Monday afternoon.



The patrol says a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle, and a subsequent search turned up the marijuana.



Troopers say the driver, a 27-year-old man from Port Chester, New York has been jailed on drug possession and trafficking charges in Wood County.