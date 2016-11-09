Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 09.
Wednesday, Nov. 09 9:00 AM The Wendy's Company: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys
Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 764 3311
Wednesday, Nov. 09 10:00 AM CSI Small Business Advisory Council meeting
Location: Riffe Center, 77 S. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/marytayloroh
Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communication Department [email protected] 1 614 644 9570
Wednesday, Nov. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Banking Commission meeting
Location: Division of Financial Institutions, 77 South High Street, 21st Floor, Columbus, OH Columbus www.com.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/OhioCommerce
Contacts: Kerry Francis Ohio Department of Commerce [email protected] 1 614 728 1949
Wednesday, Nov. 09 10:00 AM Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission meeting
Location: Room 141 A, 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH Reynoldsburg http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg
Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817
Wednesday, Nov. 09 3:30 PM Fox Sports media availability for USA vs. Mexico qualifying match for the 2018 FIFA World Cup - Former U.S. Men's National Team player and FOX Sports Analyst Alexi Lalas, FOX Sports Soccer Play-by-Play Announcer John Strong, former U.S. Men's National Team player and FOX Sports Studio Analyst Stuart Holden, and FOX Sports Studio Host Rob Stone hold media availability for the USA vs. Mexico qualifying match for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The match takes places on Friday at MAPFRE Stadium
Location: U.S. Soccer Store, 1112 N. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus www.columbussports.org/ https://twitter.com/Columbus_Sports
Contacts: Bruce Wimbish Greater Columbus Sports Commission [email protected] 1 614 632 7600
Wednesday, Nov. 09 6:00 PM EPA holds public meeting on cleanup plan Layer Park in Dayton - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency holds public meeting to discuss the proposed cleanup plan for the Layer Park site in Dayton
Location: Miami Township Board Administration Building, 2700 Lyons Rd, Miamisburg, OH http://www.epa.gov https://twitter.com/EPAgov
Contacts: Rachel Bassler EPA [email protected] 1 312 866 7159
Wednesday, Nov. 09 J.M. Smucker Co: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000
Thursday, Nov. 10 10:00 AM Macy's Inc: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys
Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 579 7028
Thursday, Nov. 10 8:25 PM NFL game: Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.nfl.com https://twitter.com/nfl
Contacts: Michael Signora NFL football communications [email protected] 1 212 450 2076
Thursday, Nov. 10 New 'Long Live Rock' unveiled at Rock Hall - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum unveil 'Long Live Rock' sign, as part of a multimillion-dollar redesign expected to include the Hall of Fame and main exhibit spaces
Location: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.rockhall.com https://twitter.com/rock_hall
Contacts: Carl Harp Rock and Roll Hall of Fame [email protected] 1 216 515 1503
Thursday, Nov. 10 Kroger Co: Q3 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969
Friday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day
Location: Arlington
Contacts: TBD
Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13 Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market - Annual Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market for gift and home holiday decorating items
Location: Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.hartproductions.com/
Contacts: Chip Hart Hart Productions [email protected] 1 877 704 8190
