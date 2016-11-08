Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:



12-24-28-38-43-45, Kicker: 5-0-5-3-0-8

(twelve, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-five; Kicker: five, zero, five, three, zero, eight)



Estimated jackpot: $54 million



5-8-9

(five, eight, nine)



2-0-1

(two, zero, one)



6-0-4-2

(six, zero, four, two)



5-1-6-2

(five, one, six, two)



7-9-4-6-1

(seven, nine, four, six, one)



3-4-8-9-6

(three, four, eight, nine, six)



Estimated jackpot: $236 million



09-14-27-28-33

(nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $329,000
