Florida man, Ohio woman crash, die on bridge to Gulf island





EASTPOINT, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man and an Ohio woman are dead after a head-on collision on the bridge that leads to Florida Gulf tourist destination St. George Island.



Florida Highway Patrol said that 70-year-old Robert Majka of Lynn Haven, Florida, was driving to the island Saturday when his SUV crossed the center line and struck an SUV driven by 53-year-old Deborah Roberts of Franklin, Ohio.



The Tallahassee Democrat reports (goo.gl/MPiRCG) both were killed. Three passengers in Majka's vehicle were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, as was a passenger in Robert's vehicle.



The four-mile bridge connects the island with Eastpoint in Franklin County, about 70 miles southwest of Tallahassee.



