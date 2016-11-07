Clinton focuses on healing, Trump on emails in final hours





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — With the cloud of an FBI investigation lifted, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump struck strikingly different tones as they moved into the final hours of a volatile, nearly two-year-long presidential campaign.



After days of attacks on Trump's qualifications and temperament, Clinton cast herself as the candidate of "healing and reconciliation," perhaps a surprising position for one of the most divisive figures in American politics. Trump, meanwhile, voiced new confidence as he brought his campaign — and his dark visions of a rigged American economic and political system— to longtime Democratic strongholds.



Overshadowing the flurry of last-minute campaigning was FBI Director James Comey's latest letter to Congress, informing lawmakers the bureau had found no evidence in its hurried review of newly discovered emails to warrant criminal charges against Clinton.