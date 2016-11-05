OH Lottery

Posted on by

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:



10-29-32-44-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)



7-7-7

(seven, seven, seven)



1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)



6-0-6-2

(six, zero, six, two)



8-9-2-2

(eight, nine, two, two)



5-8-5-5-5

(five, eight, five, five, five)



9-5-5-3-5

(nine, five, five, three, five)



Estimated jackpot: $217 million



08-09-14-16-39

(eight, nine, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $183,000
