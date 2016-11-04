The Latest: Ohio order blocks activities from both campaigns





CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on a voter intimidation complaint filed by the Ohio Democratic Party (all times local):



4:15 p.m.



A written order from a federal judge in Ohio seeks to prevent Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign and others from taking part in certain activity that could intimidate voters.



U.S. District Judge James Gwin in Cleveland ruled Friday that anyone who engages in intimidation or harassment inside or near polling places, regardless of political alliance, would face contempt of court charges.



Gwin's decision to grant a temporary restraining order follows a complaint filed by the Ohio Democratic Party against Trump's campaign and Republican political operative Roger Stone.



Gwin dismissed the Ohio Republican Party as a defendant in the case.



The judge's written order blocks activities from both campaigns that include unauthorized poll watching, the admonishing or questioning of voters, and taking photos or recording voters inside or near polling places.



___



3:45 p.m.



The chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party is praising a federal judge's order against Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign and a GOP operative aimed at preventing voter intimidation in the swing state.



Democratic chairman David Pepper said in statement that Friday's decision was "a big win for Ohio voters."



U.S. District Judge James Gwin in Cleveland issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's campaign and Republican political operative Roger Stone. The judge ruled that anyone who engages in intimidation or harassment inside or near polling places, regardless of political alliance, would face contempt of court charges.



The judge dismissed the Ohio Republican Party as a defendant in the complaint, which was filed by Ohio Democrats on Sunday.



Democratic Party organizations in Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania have filed similar lawsuits.



___



2:05 p.m.



A federal judge in Cleveland has issued a temporary restraining order against the campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and a Republican political operative aimed at preventing Trump supporters from harassing or intimidating Ohio voters during the election.



U.S. District Judge James Gwin ruled Friday in a lawsuit filed by the Ohio Democratic Party that anyone who engages in intimidation or harassment inside or near Ohio polling places, regardless of political alliance, would face contempt of court charges. Gwin dismissed the Ohio Republican Party as a defendant in the case.



Attorneys for both sides declined to comment.



The lawsuit claimed the Ohio GOP, Trump campaign, operative Roger Stone and Stone's political action committee were conspiring to intimidate minority voters in urban areas to discourage them from casting ballots.



___



12:05 a.m.



A federal judge in Cleveland is slated to hear a complaint from Ohio Democrats that seeks to stop Republicans and supporters of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump from engaging in voter intimidation.



The hearing to review the civil complaint is scheduled for Friday morning.



Democratic Party organizations in three other states filed similar actions beginning Sunday.



A Columbus, Ohio-based attorney for Trump's campaign said in a Wednesday court filing that the Democrats' fears of voter intimidation are based on "rhetoric, not evidence." The filing says the Trump campaign will follow election laws on Nov. 8 and no intimidation has been reported during early voting that began last month.



In their complaint, Democrats accuse Trump's campaign and political operative Roger Stone of conspiring to prevent minorities from voting.