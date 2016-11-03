Trump to campaign in southwest Ohio on Friday





WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is returning to Ohio with just days to go until the election.



His campaign says Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Friday at Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services in Wilmington in southwest Ohio.



Trump's visit comes the same day Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to share the stage with rapper Jay Z at a free concert at Cleveland State University.



With polls showing the race neck-in-neck in Ohio, Clinton plans to return to the state again Sunday.



Early voting is underway in the presidential battleground state.



This story has been corrected to show in the short headline that Trump is to campaign in southwest Ohio, not southeast Ohio.