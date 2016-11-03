Trump to campaign in southwest Ohio on Friday

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is returning to Ohio with just days to go until the election.
His campaign says Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Friday at Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services in Wilmington in southwest Ohio.
Trump's visit comes the same day Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is scheduled to share the stage with rapper Jay Z at a free concert at Cleveland State University.
With polls showing the race neck-in-neck in Ohio, Clinton plans to return to the state again Sunday.
Early voting is underway in the presidential battleground state.
