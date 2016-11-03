BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
TOP STORIES:
KILLINGS BY POLICE-TWO TRIALS
CINCINNATI — With the nation focused on the closing days of the long, heated race for the presidency, two trials related to the country's continued racial divisions have just begun. Juries in Cincinnati and Charleston, South Carolina, will decide the fates of white former police officers charged with murder in the shootings of black men. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 990 words, photos.
CINCINNATI POLICE SHOOTING
CINCINNATI — A video analysis expert testifying for the prosecution contradicts the claim of a white University of Cincinnati police officer that he was being dragged by the car of the unarmed black man he fatally shot. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2:30 p.m. AP Photos.
CHINA-CHEMICAL WEAPONS
SHANGHAI — Seizures of the deadly chemical carfentanil have exploded across the United States, with more than 400 cases documented in eight states since July, The Associated Press finds. Ohio was the hardest-hit. By Erika Kinetz and Raphael Satter. SENT: 1,350 words, photos. An abridged version also is available.
BBO--WORLD SERIES-INDIANS
CLEVELAND — They conquered injuries, adversity and doubts all season. The little team that could. The Indians were models of resiliency, the comeback kids. Knock 'em down, they bounced right back, and they did it again in Game 7 on the brink of heartbreak. But they couldn't contain the curse-busting Cubs. By Tom Withers. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.
WITH:
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-CLEVELAND REACTION: Tens of thousands of fans flocked to downtown Cleveland for a celebration, but the Chicago Cubs crashed the party. By Brian Dulik. SENT: 485 words, photos.
HERITAGE COLLEGE-CLOSURE
COLUMBUS — A vocational college with 10 campuses across several states has closed abruptly, citing financial problems and decreased demand for services from for-profit schools. SENT: 350 words.
VOTER INTIMIDATION LAWSUITS-NEVADA
LAS VEGAS — Democrats in Nevada are citing memories of post-Civil War voter intimidation by the Ku Klux Klan in a bid to get a federal judge to order people supporting Donald Trump not to harass voters at polls next Tuesday. A hearing in Nevada was the first after four similar lawsuits were filed in recent days in four presidential battleground states, including Ohio. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 555 words.
IN BRIEF:
— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is returning to Ohio with just days to go until the election.
— OFFICER SHOT-WOMAN KILLED: Authorities investigating a shooting at an Ohio gas station after a crash have identified the Tennessee woman who was killed, a policeman who was hurt and a suspect arrested after a search.
— HEROIN SUPPLIER BEATEN: A man convicted of beating his wife's heroin supplier with a baseball bat has been sentenced to probation by an Ohio judge who noted extensive support for the defendant from a community fed up with drug problems.
— CONCERT PROMOTER KILLING: An Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 18 years after he was convicted of murder and aggravated robbery in the beating death of a Florida concert promoter.
— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO WOMAN: The Ohio Supreme Court will again consider a challenge by the only woman on the state's Death Row as she seeks a sentence of life in prison instead of execution.
— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO: The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled a January hearing for a killer sentenced to die for raping and fatally stabbing a bartender.
— EX-COMMANDER-SEX ASSAULT: Prosecutors say they're preparing to go to trial in the case of a former Ohio State Highway Patrol commander charged with engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl.
— SEXUAL VIOLENCE-COLLEGES: Higher education officials, national activists and safety experts are joining more than 300 student leaders from college campuses across Ohio at an event addressing sexual violence.
— SEX ASSAULT-UNIVERSITY: Police say they're searching for a man after an Ohio University student told them she was sexually assaulted in her dorm.
NOTE:
