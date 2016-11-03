BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EDT.
Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the east region of the AP, can be reached at [email protected], or by office phone at 215-446-6632 or cellphone at 702-285-3000. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
___
BBO--WORLD SERIES-INDIANS
CLEVELAND — They conquered injuries, adversity and doubts all season. The little team that could. The Indians were models of resiliency, the comeback kids. Knock 'em down, they bounced right back, and they did it again in Game 7 on the brink of heartbreak. But they couldn't contain the curse-busting Cubs. By Tom Withers. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.
BBO--WORLD SERIES-CLEVELAND REACTION
CLEVELAND — Tens of thousands of fans flocked to downtown Cleveland for a celebration, but the Chicago Cubs crashed the party. By Brian Dulik. SENT: 485 words, photos.
BBA--INDIANS-WRAP
CLEVELAND — Nobody gave the Indians a chance all season and yet there they were in extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series going toe to toe with the big, bad Chicago Cubs. Cleveland's run to a title fell short, but the future looks promising for a team that spent 2016 overcoming every obstacle in its way. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.
BBO--WORLD SERIES-CUBS-BRYZZO
CLEVELAND — Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant have been nearly inseparable since the day they became major league teammates in the spring of 2015, 20-somethings with power and talent to burn. Their lockers are practically on top of each other in the Chicago Cubs clubhouse. Their names are often squeezed one on top of the other in manager Joe Maddon's lineup. Heck, they even have one of those catchy nicknames typically reserved for Hollywood power couples. And now "Bryzzo" has something else: a world title. By Will Graves. SENT: 640 words, photos.
BBO--TIM DAHLBERG-WORLD SERIES
They'll relive the game for generations, these Cubs fans, talking about the magical night in Cleveland when the skies opened up and the curse of the Billy Goat was buried once and for all. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 900 words, photos.
ALSO:
— BBO--WORLD SERIES-MURRAY'S MOMENT: Like many die-hard Cubs fans, Bill Murray has finally been rewarded for his allegiance to Chicago's lovable losers with the team's first World Series title since 1908.
BBO--POSTSEASON WRAPUP
It all started with a dubious decision that drew heavy criticism: Baltimore manager Buck Showalter left stud closer Zach Britton in the bullpen and lost the AL wild-card game at Toronto. By Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 760 words, photos.
BKN--CELTICS-CAVALIERS
CLEVELAND — LeBron James has only been 5-0 one other time in his career. He and the defending champion Cavaliers try to remain unbeaten this season as they host the Boston Celtics, who will be playing the second game of a back-to-back. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time 8 p.m.
BKC--XAVIER PREVIEW
CINCINNATI — No. 7 Xavier has its highest preseason ranking as it tries to build upon its breakthrough season and challenge defending national champion Villanova for the Big East title. By Joe Kay.
FBC--BIG TEN-NOVEMBER ROAD
The Big Ten enters its final month of the regular season and eight of the league's 14 teams are still in realistic contention for a spot in the league's championship game. By Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 900 words by 4 p.m., photos.
FBC--BIG TEN-FRIDAY FOOTBALL
The Big Ten will play six Friday night football games a year starting in 2017 and continuing through at least 2022, the conference announced Wednesday. By Eric Olson. SENT: 780 words, photos.
FBC--BIG TEN THIS WEEK
No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Nebraska meet in a Big Ten East-West matchup that carries high stakes for both teams. By College Football Writer Eric Olson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 p.m., photos.
WRE--NCAA PREVIEW
It's been 32 years since a defending Olympic freestyle medalist returned to compete in the NCAA a year later. There will be two wrestlers to do so this year — led by Rio gold medalist Kyle Snyder of Ohio State. But Oklahoma State enters 2016-17 as the favorite for the team title. By Luke Meredith. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos.